China welcomes US-Iran agreement, stands ready to continue playing constructive role in restoring peace in Middle East: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

China welcomes the agreement reached between the US and Iran on the contents of the first-phase memorandum of understanding (MoU) and appreciates Pakistan's mediation efforts. China hopes that the US and Iran will sign the first-phase MoU as scheduled, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday in response to a question about Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif announced earlier on Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement through negotiations and had declared an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon. Official websites of both the US and Iran subsequently confirmed the agreement.China also hopes that all relevant parties will remain committed to the path of peace and resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation, Lin said, adding that China stands ready to work with the international community to continue playing a constructive role in restoring peace and stability to the Middle East and the Gulf region at an early date.