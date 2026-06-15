Floods exceed warning levels in 20 rivers across China; cities in Guangdong suspend schools, outdoor activities amid rainstorm alerts

People cycle in the rain in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, on June 15, 2026. Photo: VCG

Twenty rivers across China, mostly small and medium-sized, have experienced floods exceeding warning levels, following days of severe rainstorms and convective weather across southern China and parts of Northeast China, media reported on Monday, citing Ministry of Water Resources.The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) on Monday morning upgraded its emergency response for major meteorological disasters from Level IV for rainstorms to Level III for rainstorms and severe convective weather. The National Meteorological Center (NMC) issued a Level II orange rainstorm alert in the morning, two hours after the yellow alert, while maintaining a blue alert for severe convective weather.Since Saturday, rainstorms, severe rainstorms and locally extreme downpours have hit central and eastern parts of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region as well as central, northern and eastern of Guangdong Province in East China, with accumulated precipitation reaching 100 to 300 millimeters and exceeding 600 millimeters in some local areas, according to the NMC.On Monday, Guangdong's flood control and meteorological authorities issued a heavy rain advisory, according to Yangcheng Evening News.Authorities warned that the prolonged and intense rainfall may lead to multiple risks, including flash floods, flooding in small and medium-sized rivers, geological disasters, and urban waterlogging. Residents in slope-cut housing areas were advised to follow safety guidance, such as avoiding lower floors and rear-facing areas.Outdoor events, including dragon boat races ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival (also known as the Duanwu Festival), have also been advised to take precautions against adverse weather conditions.On Monday, Guangdong's Zhuhai also issued orange alerts for thunderstorms and strong winds in parts of the city, urging the suspension of outdoor activities and operations, as well as advising residents to secure doors and windows and take necessary precautions.In addition, several areas including Lufeng in Shanwei, and Jiexi and Huilai counties in Jieyang, announced school suspensions for June 15.Heavy rain is also expected in parts of northern Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, western and northern Liaoning, central Jilin and southern Heilongjiang, with local severe rainstorms possible. Some of the affected areas may see short-term heavy rainfall, with hourly precipitation of 30 to 50 millimeters and more than 90 millimeters in parts of South China, along with thunderstorms, gales and other severe convective weather.Global Times