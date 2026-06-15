Mongolia inaugurates China-aided central sewage treatment plant

A commissioning ceremony for the central sewage treatment plant, built with assistance from China, was held in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, on Monday.



Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the ceremony alongside Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg and other officials.



Wang said at the event that China announced its support for Mongolia's economic development in 2014, laying the foundation for the construction of the central sewage treatment plant, adding that the people-centered project is a symbol of friendship and another testament to the longstanding mutual support between China and Mongolia.



Noting that Chinese workers have contributed to the construction of more than 850 projects across Mongolia since the 1950s, Wang said that China has consistently supported Mongolia's efforts to expand its economy and improve the living standards of the people.



In the 21st century, cooperation between the two countries has expanded from cross-border transportation and customs facilitation to urban redevelopment, infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and environmental protection, he added, emphasizing that both sides have prioritized the well-being of the people, ensuring that bilateral cooperation delivers tangible benefits to the Mongolian people.



Wang said that China-Mongolia relations have become a model of friendly coexistence, shared development, and common prosperity among neighboring countries. He reaffirmed China's commitment to the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness in neighborhood diplomacy and pledged to deepen traditional friendship and open new avenues for bilateral cooperation.



Altankhuyag Uilstuguldur, chief of staff of the Office of the President of Mongolia, said on behalf of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh that the sewage treatment plant is a landmark achievement of Mongolia-China cooperation and brings substantial benefits to the Mongolian people.



He expressed sincere appreciation for China's support for Mongolia's economic and social development and voiced hope for the continued growth of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.



The plant is a flagship cooperative project between China and Mongolia. Constructed by Chinese enterprises using Chinese standards and technology, it is the largest and most advanced sewage treatment facility in Mongolia. The plant is expected to significantly improve local water quality, the environment, and residents' quality of life.

