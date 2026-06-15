Chinese vice premier meets US Representative Lou Correa

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with US Representative Lou Correa in Beijing Monday.



The presidents of China and the United States agreed on a new vision of building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability, providing strategic guidance for the next phase of China-US relations, said He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.



China is ready to work with the United States to fully and accurately implement the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, strengthen dialogue and expand cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and strive to promote the healthy, stable, and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade relations, He said.

