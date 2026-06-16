Xi voices support for new Myanmar government in coordinating development, security
By Xinhua Published: Jun 16, 2026 02:42 PM
China places ties with Myanmar as a priority in neighborhood diplomacy, and supports the new Myanmar government in coordinating development and security imperatives to find a correct path of development that suits its national conditions and wins popular support, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
Xi made the remarks when holding talks with President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China.