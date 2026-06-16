Overseas fans tease Chinese team's absence at FIFA World Cup, speculate on China hosting future tournaments

Chinese national football team players warm up in a practice session ahead of a friendly match against Thailand on June 9, 2026 in Jinhua, East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: VCG

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the US unfolds, some online discussions have turned to the Chinese team's absence from the tournament, and broader speculation about its potential as a future host.The Chinese national football team failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after a poor showing in the Asian qualifiers.The Chinese team's only World Cup appearance was in 2002 when the team was drawn into Group C alongside Brazil, Costa Rica and Turkey. At the time, it exited in the group stage without scoring a goal or earning a point.A viral post on X captured the curiosity of many, questioning why they had never heard of China participating in the World Cup. Comments in the thread reflected a mix of humor, misinformation, and limited awareness.One user joked that China's team was "too good" and thus banned, while another accurately noted the 2002 appearance and group-stage exit. References to the film Shaolin Soccer and quips about China focusing on space exploration also appeared.Chinese social media users and commentators have reacted with a blend of amusement, self-deprecation, and frustration to such foreign takes.One recounted being particularly struck by the "too strong, so banned" trope, linking it ironically to a 2006 friendly match in France where then-China captain Zheng Zhi's tackle on striker Djibril Cisse resulted in a broken leg for the French player.Amid the 2026 tournament's proceedings, some international users on X have expressed hope that China could host a future edition.A post on June 9 saying "We need a World Cup in China during our lifetime", garnered millions of views and tens of thousands of likes. Comments praised China's infrastructure, organizational capabilities demonstrated at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and potential for impressive venues, affordable transport, and innovative experiences.Suggestions ranged from futuristic stadiums to unique matchday logistics, with some users arguing it would showcase China's technological edge.Chinese netizens responded with characteristic online humor and realism, often rejecting the idea with lines like "We can spend money, we can lose face, but not spend money to lose face." Many viewed the enthusiasm from overseas users as well-intentioned but disconnected from the realities of Chinese men's football long failing to deliver satisfactory results.In recent years, China has invested heavily in football infrastructure as well as youth football, and has a strong presence at the current World Cup through sponsorships despite the national team's absence on the pitch.