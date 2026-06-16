Regional future should be in the hands of regional countries, says Chinese FM
By Xinhua Published: Jun 16, 2026 10:23 PM
China has consistently advocated that regional countries should take their future and destiny into their own hands, and hopes to explore, through dialogue and consultation, a peace and security architecture that is jointly participated in by all countries in the Middle East, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.
Wang made the remarks in a phone conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.