China to continue efforts with Pakistan for early restoration of peace in Middle East: Chinese FM
By Xinhua Published: Jun 16, 2026 10:24 PM
China stands ready to work with Pakistan to continuously promote peace and advance dialogue, and keep making efforts for the early restoration of peace, stability and development in the Middle East, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday.
Wang made the remarks in a phone conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.