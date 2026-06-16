Zoo in C.China to recruit performers to dress up as black bear and nearly hundred people applied: staff member

A screenshot of the post from Luohe Wildlife Zoo's WeChat account

A job offer has recently gone viral online and intrigued public as it provides an annual salary of 100,000 yuan ($14,791) for someone to dress up as a black bear in a zoo in Central China's Henan Province, and a zoo staff member confirmed that nearly 100 people have applied for the role to date, according to local news outlet Henan Daily.Job descriptions on the recruitment poster read "No human language allowed" and "Act naturally as a bear is your core duty," leading numerous netizens to call it a "dream job." A person in charge of the Luohe Wildlife Zoo confirmed authenticity of the job. The zoo hopes this innovative initiative can boost visitors' immersive experience and open up a career path for young people."Recruiting a black bear performer with a 100,000-yuan annual salary is not a last-minute whim. It has been part of the tourist experience planned from the very start of the wildlife zoo's construction," the staff member explained, per the report.After the zoo opened, they found gaps in visitors' interactive and immersive experiences. "Having a human performer dress as a black bear first eliminates safety risks of direct contact between guests and real black bears. Second, a person in the bear costume can interact with visitors more flexibly, making the visit more fun and encouraging guests to stay longer," the person claimed.He also noted that black bears were chosen as the first for performers because they are widely seen as clumsy and adorable, and particularly popular among children. "If this trial proves successful, we may add performers dressed as tigers, lions and other animals in the future," he said.Addressing netizens' top concern of salary, the staff member said the 100,000-yuan annual salary is guaranteed as a minimum. The zoo set a relatively high pay rate considering how grueling outdoor work can be in summer, and working hours will not exceed eight per day.He added that if the performer gains online popularity through entertaining interactions, "they can earn far more than the base 100,000 yuan and build their own online career." The zoo aims to offer young people a platform to grow, while exploring fresh operational models for the zoo, Henan Daily reported.Regarding selection criteria, the person stated the zoo will prioritize young applicants around 30 years old with good physical fitness. All candidates must attend an in-person interview featuring multiple segments designed to test their adaptability and service awareness.Global Times