PHOTO / WORLD
WWII bomb disposal
By VCG Published: Jun 16, 2026 11:15 PM
A police vehicle is parked on a closed street not far from the main train station in Potsdam, Germany on June 16, 2026, as parts of downtown Potsdam were evacuated due to the defusing of a 250-kilogram bomb from World War II. Photo: VCG

A police vehicle is parked on a closed street not far from the main train station in Potsdam, Germany on June 16, 2026, as parts of downtown Potsdam were evacuated due to the defusing of a 250-kilogram bomb from World War II. Photo: VCG




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