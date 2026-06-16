WWII bomb disposal

A police vehicle is parked on a closed street not far from the main train station in Potsdam, Germany on June 16, 2026, as parts of downtown Potsdam were evacuated due to the defusing of a 250-kilogram bomb from World War II. Photo: VCG
Highlights of FIM Supersport World Championship Emilia Romagna Round
Players of Japan attend a training session ahead of the group F stage match against the Netherlands at ...
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico ...