Chinese mainland will continue to strengthen management and control over waters east of Taiwan island: spokesperson

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan island have bowed to Japan and the Philippines despite their serious infringement on Chinese maritime rights and interests, betraying the interests of the Chinese nation and becoming scum of the nation, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a regular press conference on Wednesday.Chen made the remarks in response to a question about the mainland’s special maritime law enforcement operation in waters east of Taiwan island, after the DPP had claimed that the mainland has no right to assert law enforcement jurisdiction over the waters.Chen said there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China. The waters involved in the so-called delimitation talks announced by Japan and the Philippines are located east of Taiwan island, where China has an exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.By bypassing China and arbitrarily launching the so-called delimitation talks, Japan and the Philippines have seriously violated international law and basic norms governing international relations, and have severely infringed upon China’s maritime rights and interests. Such moves are completely illegal and invalid, Chen said.The mainland coast guard’s law enforcement patrols in waters east of Taiwan island are necessary actions taken in accordance with law in response to Japan and the Philippines’ serious infringement of China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. The mainland will continue to strengthen management and control over the relevant waters, Chen said.Chen said the DPP authorities’ attempts to escalate cross-Straits confrontation are merely aimed at deflecting pressure and deceiving the public, and have been opposed and rejected by people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits, including Taiwan compatriots.Global Times