Fulfilling obligations enshrined in UN Charter is top priority: Chinese FM
By Xinhua Published: Jun 17, 2026 11:49 AM
In the face of global challenges, a top priority is to fulfill the obligations enshrined in the UN Charter, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said this at a press conference held to present a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."