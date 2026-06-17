13 drug-manufacturing sites dismantled in Myanmar with China’s assistance: Chinese official

A press conference held by China's National Narcotics Control Commission on June 17, 2026. Photo: Guo Yuandan

A total of 13 drug-manufacturing sites were destroyed by Myanmar’s military and police, acting on intelligence provided by China, the Office of China National Narcotics Control Commission said at a press conference on Wednesday. A total of 13 drug-manufacturing sites were destroyed by Myanmar’s military and police, acting on intelligence provided by China, the Office of China National Narcotics Control Commission said at a press conference on Wednesday.



Global Times



Global Times

This raid set a national record in Myanmar for the largest scale of seized drug-manufacturing facilities and the highest volume of confiscated drug-making materials ever recorded, said Wei Xiaojun, executive deputy director of the office and head of the Ministry of Public Security's narcotics control bureau, at the press conference.Wei said that in January this year, Myanmar's military and police jointly launched a sweeping crackdown on drug production, trafficking, and telecom fraud in northern Myanmar, based on intelligence supplied by Chinese authorities.The operation dismantled 13 drug production facilities in total. Law enforcers seized 2.47 tons of methamphetamine, 490 tons of controlled precursor chemicals, 952 tons of non-controlled chemicals, and 83 sets of large drug-processing equipment, including reaction kettles.This cross-border operation represents a breakthrough in bilateral China-Myanmar anti-drug cooperation, Wei said, adding that it has provided experience for both sides in strengthening joint law enforcement and offered new approaches for combating drug production and trafficking in northern Myanmar.Since the start of 2025, the office has engaged in multiple rounds of communication with Myanmar's central government anti-drug authorities through various channels, and has shared intelligence leads on drug manufacturing in the region with Myanmar's central counter-narcotics agencies, according to the office.Wei said that in the next phase, the office will continue to enhance counter-narcotics cooperation with Myanmar, intensify intelligence-sharing, and coordinate joint enforcement operations when appropriate, while supporting Myanmar's government in its anti-drug enforcement efforts in northern Myanmar.China will also deepen bilateral and multilateral international counter-narcotics law enforcement cooperation, with the goal of effectively addressing overseas drug-related problems, according to Wei.