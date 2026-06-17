Chinese FM calls for improving governance rules for new domains

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday called for efforts to promote the improvement of governance rules in the face of multiple new challenges in new domains.



Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, emphasized at a press conference the need to ensure that the climate governance process does not backtrack, the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities is upheld, and the global transition to green and low-carbon development is continuously advanced.



"We should improve governance rules for outer space, polar regions and cyberspace, to build a widely recognized governance framework," he noted.



