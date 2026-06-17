China plays active role in global governance: Chinese FM

China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the world's largest developing country, has consistently played an active role in global governance, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.



Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference on a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."



China champions the building of a community with a shared future for humanity and takes the lead in practicing true multilateralism, Wang said.



It has consistently been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, a defender of the international order, and a provider of public goods, while making continued efforts to improve and reform global governance, he added.

