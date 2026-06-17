SK influencer targeted with slant-eye racist gesture during World Cup invited to attend match by FIFA: report

South Korean influencer @inocat_t posts a video on Instagram on June 12, where she was filming herself during a World Cup game when a man seated behind her made a slant-eye gesture to her. Photo: Screenshot from @inocat_t's Instagram account

A South Korean influencer, who was subjected to a slant-eye gesture interpreted as racial discrimination at a 2026 FIFA World Cup match, has been invited by FIFA to attend the South Korea-Mexico match, according to South Korean media outlets. FIFA also stressed that it firmly denounces all forms of racism, hatred, and discrimination.The incident occurred on June 11 when Inonyang, a South Korean YouTuber with 9 million followers on various social media platforms, was filming a video capturing the excitement following the South Korean national team's victory in the first group stage match against the Czech Republic.The video showed a man sitting behind Inonyang making mocking gestures toward the camera, including the "slant-eye" gesture while laughing. The man, later identified as Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes, who is the president of a Mexican engineering guild, has since been dismissed from his position, according to previous media reports.FIFA said Tuesday that it had invited Inonyang to the Korea-Mexico match to be held in Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 19, "and Inonyang accepted the offer." It added, "As the match day falls on the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, we have decided to deliver a message of respect and inclusion together with Inonyang," Seoul Economic Daily reported on Wednesday.FIFA also said the identity of the party who committed the racist act against Inonyang at the time has been confirmed, and that individual's World Cup ticketing account has been blocked, according to the report. "We have also confirmed the apology letter delivered by the party."Global Times