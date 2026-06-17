Publishers from 82 countries find a mutual pull at BIBF

An exhibitor promotes books during a livestream at the 32nd Beijing International Book Fair, which officially opened at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on June 17, 2026. Covering a total exhibition area of 60,000 square meters, this year's event has attracted over 1,700 exhibitors from 82 countries and regions, including more than 1,100 overseas exhibitors. Photo: Li Hao/GT

As Asia's most international book fair, the Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday. More than 1,700 exhibitors from 82 countries and regions are participating on-site this year.As one of the overseas delegations, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the Guest of Honor of the 2026 BIBF with around 30 exhibitors taking part. Though appearing in a publishing industry event, many of these institutions represent wider cultural fields such as Arabic language exchanges and heritage preservation.Such exhibitors showcase the "diverse and deepening cooperation between the two countries [China and UAE] in the humanitarian and knowledge sectors," said Professor Mohamed Mousa Mohamed Bin Huwaidin, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at United Arab Emirates University, at the event.Dedicated to promoting the Arabic language, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is an exhibitor at this year's BIBF. The ALC's participation is not only about advancing mutual translation projects, but also about "getting to know Chinese publishers and inviting them to UAE book fairs," Yasser Mohammed Zamzam, Director of the ALC's Communications Department, told the Global Times.Aiming to connect the world with the UAE's intangible cultural heritage, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) is part of the UAE delegation. Khalid Ali AlMatrooshi, a representative of SIH, told the Global Times that through collaboration with Chinese publishers, the SIH has "brought UAE's traditional stories to China in the form of books."On Thursday, AlMatrooshi unveiled that the SIH will launch its latest mutual translation project with Zhejiang Literature & Art Publishing House, featuring a book on folk mythical creatures from both China and the UAE."China's cultural market offers great opportunities for overseas participants; we cannot afford to be absent," AlMatrooshi noted, while also adding that behind the development of the country's publishing market lies the flourishing of the nation's cultural industry.To seize the "opportunities" in the Chinese market, overseas exhibitors are leveraging their unique cultural resources to launch distinctive projects.Participating in the BIBF for the first time, the Swiss delegation is combining the country's rich design and illustration traditions with publishing to launch events such as the International Book Design Exchange Program, showing audiences that books are not just for reading, but also vessels of imagination."Switzerland is particularly known for excellence in typography, graphic design, and book production. That is why we are presenting 'The Most Beautiful Swiss Books' here at the fair," Felix Schwendimann, counsellor and head of culture and media at the Embassy of Switzerland in China, told the Global Times.Meanwhile, events centered on the German-Swiss writer Hermann Hesse will also be presented. He is both a renowned literary giant and a well-recognized cultural icon in China. "Writers like Hermann Hesse act as long-term cultural bridges. His books are still widely read in China, and themes such as self-discovery, identity, and personal growth resonate across cultures and generations," the counsellor said.A closer look at the overseas exhibitors' displays reveals that the relationship between Chinese culture and the wider world has emerged as a theme for international publishing.Among the Caribbean culture publications on display at the Jamaican delegation's booth is Letters to My Grandchildren: Memoirs of a Dragon Lady by Carol Williams-Wong. Born in Jamaica to Hakka Chinese parents, Williams-Wong's life story reflects the broader narrative of how Chinese immigrants have fused their heritage with local Jamaican culture, Latoya West-Blackwood, the representative of the booth and a key figure in the Jamaica Book Festival, told the Global Times."We are invited here, and we can feel the mutual interest between us and the Chinese market," West-Blackwood noted.While international exhibitors are seeking opportunities in China, domestic publishers are also trying to bring Chinese stories to the world through publishing.Newstar Press, affiliated with China International Communications Group (CICG), specializes in publishing Chinese books in languages such as Russian, German, Japanese, and more.Beyond classics like "Chinese Art Selection," the press has also brought trendy Chinese works, such as the urban suspense novel Day & Night, to markets including Vietnam, the UK, and Japan.Meanwhile, a Chinese publisher has signed a co-publishing agreement with overseas exhibitors for the English edition of the classic comic series Journey to the West, bringing this traditional Chinese IP to international readers.Aside from the sector-based exhibition booths, the 2026 BIBF has launched its first-ever IP Licensing Zone. The zone brings together over 120 renowned domestic and international IPs, spanning fields such as animation, film and television, and intangible cultural heritage. Meanwhile, a dedicated exhibition area has also been set up to showcase integrated publishing achievements, including online literature, online games, and IP short dramas."I've been to other international book fairs like those in the UK and Germany. What I find most unique about the BIBF is its diversity and vitality. Here, you can see many of the future trends of the international publishing industry," Bianca, an Italian book enthusiast on site, told the Global Times.The 2026 BIBF is scheduled to end on June 21.