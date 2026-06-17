China supports Iran's reasonable, legitimate claims -- Chinese FM

China has always supported Iran's reasonable and legitimate claims and its efforts in safeguarding its own sovereignty and security, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.



Wang made the remarks in a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.



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The issue of navigation through Strait of Hormuz should be properly addressed -- Chinese FM



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China ready to strengthen communication, coordination with Iran, will continue to contribute to regional peace and stability -- Chinese FM

