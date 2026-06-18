China ready to work with Iran to strengthen political trust, expand cooperation, and advance partnership: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Commenting on an inquiry about China-Iran relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that China has consistently supported peace and stability in the Middle East and the Gulf region, and welcomes the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran.China and Iran are comprehensive strategic partners, and China stands ready to work with Iran to consolidate and deepen political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and continue advancing the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, the spokesperson said.Global Times