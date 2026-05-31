Foreign Ministry Spokesperson’s Remarks on ROK MFA Official’s Full Reiteration of Language on Taiwan in the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of China-ROK Diplomatic Relations

Chinese Foreign Ministry

Q: Nam Jin, Director-General for Northeast Asian and Central Asian Affairs at the ROK’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said to media on June 18 that the joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the ROK and China states “the government of the Republic of Korea recognizes the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China and respects China’s position that there is only one China and Taiwan is part of China” and that this stance of the ROK remains unchanged. What’s China’s comment?A: On the Taiwan question, before departing for China in January, ROK President Lee Jae-myung stated in an interview with Chinese media that “The fundamental positions underpinning China-ROK relations were established at the outset of diplomatic ties and are principled and foundational. It can be stated unequivocally that the ROK government has always adhered to this position and has never deviated from it.” He also noted that “With regard to China’s most core concern, the Taiwan question, the ROK will, as always, uphold its position of respecting the one-China stance.” Later on his state visit to China, President Lee said that the ROK respects China’s core interests and major concerns, and adheres to the one-China principle.China views positively the remarks by Director-General for Northeast Asian and Central Asian Affairs at the ROK’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who reiterated in its entirety and publicly to the press the language on Taiwan in the China-ROK joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations, namely, “the government of the Republic of Korea recognizes the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China and respects China’s position that there is only one China and Taiwan is part of China.” We hope and believe that the ROK will stay true to the shared will that led to the establishment of diplomatic ties, honor the political commitments, and abide by the one-China principle to uphold the political foundation of China-ROK relations.