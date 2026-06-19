S. Korea reiterates unchanged position regarding Taiwan as part of China

South Korea's position regarding Taiwan as part of China has never changed, a senior South Korean Foreign Ministry official said on Thursday.



The Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations signed between the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 1992 stipulates that the ROK government recognizes the PRC government as the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and respects the Chinese position that there is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, Nam Jin, director-general for northeast and central Asian affairs at the South Korean Foreign Ministry, told local reporters.

Nam said successive South Korean governments have never changed this position.



