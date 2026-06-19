'Let me know when you are safely home' — American woman receives heartfelt support from Chinese cargo ship captain during 2,400-mile Pacific crossing, drawing an outpouring of warmth

Photo: a screenshot from a video released by Kelsey Pfendler on social media

"Let me know when you are safely home" — this particular Chinese way of caring was sent across the Pacific.31-year-old American woman Kelsey Pfendler recently received heartfelt support from a Chinese cargo ship captain during her grueling 2,400-mile Pacific crossing.Alone in a 24-foot fiberglass boat, Pfendler has spent 30 days crossing the Pacific. She set out from Monterey, California on May 21, aiming to row 2,400 miles to Oahu, Hawaii. Success would make her the first American woman to complete a solo row from California to Hawaii — and, if she maintains her current pace, the fastest woman and youngest person ever to do so, media outlet that covers travel and sports outsideonline.com reported.On her website yourowkelsey.com, Kelsey Pfendler wrote, "I'm on a mission to become the first American woman and youngest woman to row the Mid Pacific solo." According to Pfendler, the mission also aims to raise funds for an organization that supports the health and well-being of the Grand Canyon river guiding community.Throughout her journey, she has been sharing regular updates on her social media, about her location, daily routine, state of mind and life at sea. On June 14, she posted a video recounting a moment of unexpected kindness: a Chinese cargo ship captain, surnamed He, had reached out to offer his support."They were really worried that I was in distress because I was going so slow... They called to make sure I was okay... It was a lovely 10-minute conversation on the radio. At first they were really confused at what I was doing and then they were really worried I didn't have enough food or water. I reassured them that I was okay. They were just so lovely to me and so kind and so excited for me. It was such like a light in my day," Pfendler shared this encounter via the video.In the video, Captain He asked for Pfendler's email address and said he would check in with her in 20 days to make sure she safely reached Hawaii.On Chinese social media, the video was met with an outpouring of warmth. Users praised Pfendler's courage and Captain He's kindness, with many saying that his concern reflected a common Chinese way of expressing care for others. The comments were filled with well-wishes for her journey and quiet pride in the captain's gesture."This is the Chinese sense of safety," commented a Chinese netizen."This is both comforting and heartfelt," another user commented.Netizen ricbota wrote, "This is how the world should be. A simple act of kindness between two strangers passing through the vast ocean of humanity. No reason other than one human being caring about another."Guo Shaochun, China's consul general in Los Angeles, wrote on X on Friday that "Kindness truly knows no borders."Global Times