Two killed in fire at auto supplies market in central China

A fire broke out at an auto supplies wholesale market in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, on Friday night, leaving two people dead and two others with minor injuries, local authorities said.



The fire broke out at around 9 p.m. at the market in the city's Jinshui District, authorities said. As of 1 a.m. Saturday, 30 people had been evacuated, all open flames had been extinguished and rescue operations had concluded.



The two injured had normal vital signs, and their injuries were not life-threatening, according to the authorities.



The fire started in a shop on the west side of the third floor of the building. Rubber materials, automotive decorative items and accessories were among the materials that caught fire.



Public security authorities have taken compulsory measures against the actual controller of the market. Follow-up work is underway, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

