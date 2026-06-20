Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's mother arrives in the US to watch her son’s team face Uruguay

Photo: Courtesy of Lin Jie

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's mother has arrived in the US, and will be able to watch her son's team face Uruguay in their upcoming FIFA World Cup match, according to Chinese businessman Lin Jie on Saturday."A wish that crossed mountains and seas has finally been fulfilled. The mother of Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha has safely arrived in the US," Lin, a Wenzhou-born entrepreneur who has lived in Cape Verde for more than two decades, said in Chinese in posts on social media platforms RedNote and Douyin.Reuters reported that she had arrived in the US city of Miami after receiving a US visa, allowing her to watch her son's team face Uruguay on Sunday.The veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, whose real name is Josimar José Évora Dias, became an overnight sensation for helping Cape Verde secure a 0-0 draw against Spain, one of football's strongest teams, in their opening Group H match in the US city of Atlanta on June 15, with a series of heroic performances. The word "vozinha" is actually Portuguese for "little grandmother," according to Yahoo News Australia.Before the match with Spain, the goalkeeper had 46,000 followers on Instagram and finished the day with 5 million. Now that number has reached 14.4 million.After the match against Spain, Vozinha said in an interview that his mother had been unable to travel to watch his historic World Cup debut due to visa and financial barriers. His story quickly drew widespread attention online and sparked international media interest in his family.As coverage of the emotional storyline spread, before international reporters and media outlets reached Vozinha's mother, Lin had already made contact with the family.The Chinese businessman told the Global Times that he decided to visit the goalkeeper's family shortly after the match. Through a local connection at his wife's clothing store, where Vozinha's cousin worked, Lin was able to establish contact with the family.Lin later shared videos on Chinese social media platforms showing Vozinha's mother and cousin celebrating the goalkeeper's performance and preparing gifts for his return. Another video showed Lin accompanying Vozinha's mother to the airport as she departed for the US.According to Lin, the mother was scheduled to complete visa-related procedures at the US Embassy in the capital city of Praia in Cape Verde before traveling to the US to watch Cape Verde's match against Uruguay on Sunday.Lin told the Global Times that Josina Freitas, a member of Cape Verde's National Assembly, helped facilitate the process. The Cape Verde National Football Association covered the cost of her visa and her flights to the capital and onward to the US.For the trip, Lin said he provided some basic travel essentials including a suitcase, clothing, and shoes.