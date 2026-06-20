Multiple World Cup-linked online gambling rings busted in China

Photo: VCG

Chinese police have busted multiple online gambling rings exploiting the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup across several provinces, as authorities step up enforcement against illegal betting amid the tournament's global fervor and urge fans to stay away from online gambling.In Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, police detained seven suspects for operating an online gambling platform tied to World Cup matches, according to the China News Service. The ring set up various betting schemes and profited through commissions, with a total transaction volume exceeding 100,000 yuan ($14,770). After 19 hours of continuous investigation, all seven suspects confessed and were placed in criminal detention on suspicion of operating an illegal gambling business.In Yulin, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, police have dismantled a gang specializing in promoting and directing traffic to World Cup-related gambling websites, according to the Ministry of Public Security's cybersecurity bureau. Since May 2026, the group has flooded social media platforms with gambling advertisements luring users to illegal betting sites.On the opening day of the World Cup on June 12 (Beijing time), police in Liaoyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, also cracked a case involving illegal online football betting. The suspect used illegal gambling apps to accept bets on match outcomes and scores, settling funds via WeChat transfers. The suspect was placed under administrative detention.Prior to the start of the World Cup, the Ministry of Public Security released video warnings on its official Weibo account, advising the public on how to avoid gambling pitfalls during the World Cup.According to official statements, the National Sports Lottery Center has not authorized any online platform to sell sports lottery tickets. All online lottery purchasing and sports betting platforms are deemed illegal and fraudulent.Public security authorities have urged fans to stay away from online gambling, avoid clicking suspicious links or downloading unvetted apps, and purchase tickets and merchandise only through official channels.