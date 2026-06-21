China activates geological disaster response for four provinces

The Ministry of Emergency Management on Saturday activated a Level-IV national geological disaster emergency response for Anhui, Hubei, Hunan and Guizhou provinces.



China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.



Meteorological forecasts warn that heavy downpours are expected to lash regions spanning from the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Guizhou to the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River.



Joint assessment by the Ministry of Emergency Management and the Ministry of Natural Resources indicated higher risks of geological disasters in parts of southern and western Anhui, southwestern and eastern Hubei, western Hunan, and southern Guizhou.



The ministry has urged local authorities in these regions to closely monitor rainfall, flood conditions and geological disaster risks.

