‘Toy Story 5’ tops Dragon Boat Festival box office, accounting for 30% of total revenue

Toy Story 5

This year's Dragon Boat Festival saw nearly 20 films released over the three-day holidays, setting a new 10-year record for the number of movies launched during this period, according to China's Central TV News. The variety of genres, which included spy thrillers, romances, mysteries, animation and action, catered to audiences of all ages. As of Sunday, the total box office for the holiday period (including pre-sales) reached 392 million yuan ($57.9 million).Currently, according to ticketing platforms, Toy Story 5, Dear You, and I Know Who You Are were the top three earners during the festival.This year's Dragon Boat Festival lineup included many high-profile films across very different genres. The strong performance of both new releases and popular older films, like Dear You - which focuses on Chaoshan regional culture - made the holiday offerings especially rich, Chen Jin, a data analyst from Chinese ticketing platform Beacon, told the Global Times.For example, five films released during the holiday - The Boy Who Counted Cars, Toy Story 5, I Know Who You Are, Invictus, and Operation Black-ops - each have their own distinct track, with no overlap or crowding in genres. These movies include sci-fi, romance, family animation, period spy thrillers, true crime, and military action, appealing to target audiences from families and young adults to genre fans. This wide range maximized the number of potential moviegoers.Among them, the Hollywood hit Toy Story 5 was released in China at the same time as in North America, becoming the top pick for family viewing during the holidays, accounting for over 30 percent of the overall holiday box office revenue. The story focuses on the survival of the classic toys in the digital age and explores nostalgia, companionship, and the clash between old and new. On its opening day, Toy Story 5 led screenings with a 24.5 percent market share, according to the Yangtze Evening Post.Another key release, I Know Who You Are, directed by Feng Xiaogang and starring Lei Jiayin and Hu Ge, uses an authentic period setting to tell a story centered on personal struggles and the conflicts of an era. With outstanding on-screen chemistry between Lei and Hu, the film highlights the choices and perseverance of ordinary people. The film currently holds a rating of 7.5/10 on Douban, a major Chinese review platform, and has earned more than 50 million yuan at the box office.Chen also noted that popular earlier releases like Dear You and the action-crime film The Furious, which debuted last week, helped boost overall ticket sales for the holiday period thanks to strong word-of-mouth.Film producer and critic Luo Luo told the Global Times that one of her favorite releases is The Furious, released on June 11. The film tells the story of a father, played by Chinese martial artist Xie Miao, who breaks through layers of criminal forces to rescue his kidnapped daughter.Luo noted that she was drawn to the film's intense, hard-hitting fight scenes. Featuring martial artists from different backgrounds, it is a real treat for action fans.As a bridge between the May Day holidays and the summer movie season, this year's Dragon Boat Festival has been called a "barometer" for the upcoming summer box office. Chen noted that the market performance and audience buzz generated during this period often set the tone for the summer. For example, the 2023 film Lost in the Stars became a breakout hit and helped drive the highest summer box office on record. For this reason, the film industry has high hopes for another strong season ahead.