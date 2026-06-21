Bull on the loose at Changsha metro entrance injures pedestrians, reportedly slaughtered

Two pedestrians were reportedly charged by a yellow bull near a metro station entrance in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province on June 21, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from video released by the Paper

A video showing a bull charging pedestrians near a metro station entrance in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province, circulated online on Sunday, according to footage released by Chinese news outlet the Paper.The video showed that in the early hours of Sunday, a yellow bull knocked down two pedestrians near the entrance of the Wanjiali Square Station in Changsha before continuing through the area, while several others rushed to get out of its way.According to the Paper, a staff member at a local police station said on Sunday afternoon that the incident did occur and that the bull had escaped from the nearby seafood and aquatic products market. The animal has since been slaughtered.The police staff member said that the merchant who owned the bull and the injured pedestrians were negotiating compensation at another police station, according to the report.The Beijing News reported that the injured were taken to hospital, and follow-up work is currently underway.A staff member at a police station near the metro station told the Global Times that further details could not be disclosed at this stage and that the local public security bureau would release an official statement later.Global Times