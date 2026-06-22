China adds 10 US entities to export control list following US expansion of ‘China military-industrial entity’ list

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China added 10 US entities to its export control list, according to an announcement issued by China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Monday.This regulatory move, in accordance with the Export Control Law and relevant regulations on dual-use item exports, was taken to safeguard China’s national security and legitimate interests, and to uphold the country’s international non-proliferation commitments.Under the new rules, all domestic exporters are barred from supplying dual-use items to the listed entities, while institutions and individuals worldwide are prohibited from transferring or providing China-made dual-use goods to them, with all ongoing relevant export transactions required to be suspended without delay.Any export demand arising from special, genuine necessity must acquire approval from the Ministry of Commerce. The announcement took effect immediately upon release, according to the statement.“The move is in response to the US move to expand its so-called China military-industrial entity list and is aimed at protecting China’s national security and honor non-proliferation commitments,” a spokesperson of the MOFCOM said.The 10 US companies are Aveox, Red Cat Holdings, Teal Drones, IMSAR, Jaia Robotics, Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp, Oshkosh Defense, L3Harris Maritime Services, MP Materials Corp, and USA Rare Earth.