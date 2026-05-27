US advances implementation of preliminary outcomes of China-US trade talks

Jamieson Greer, US trade representative, during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on April 22, 2026. Photo: VCG

The US is moving to implement the preliminary outcomes of the China-US economic and trade consultations, including the establishment of a China-US Trade Council and tariff reductions on $30 billion worth of goods, according to media reports.Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that US trade Representative Jamieson Greer said his agency would issue a notice in the Federal Register "shortly" to seek public comments on a Board of Trade with China.The report described the move as "a formal step to establish a new mechanism to manage economic relations between the two nations."Greer also said on Tuesday the government will seek public comment on which Chinese goods should be eligible for lower tariffs, Reuters reported on Wednesday.China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on May 16 that China and the US achieved positive outcomes during their recent consultations. They will establish trade and investment councils. Through the trade council, the two sides will discuss issues such as tariff reductions on specific products, and they have agreed in principle to lower tariffs on products of respective concern on an equivalent scale.On May 20, an official from MOFCOM, while further elaborating on the preliminary outcomes of the China-US economic and trade consultations, said the economic and trade teams of the two sides will maintain close communication and work out specific arrangements on the structure, functions and operational model of the councils as soon as possible.Meanwhile, the two sides agreed in principle to discuss, under the Trade Council, a framework arrangement for reciprocal tariff reductions on products of equivalent scale, amounting to $30 billion or more on each side, the official said.Wan Zhe, a professor at Beijing Normal University, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the essence of China-US relations is mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. Following the preliminary outcomes of the bilateral trade consultations, China has already shown goodwill on the issue of US beef exports to China, and the US is now also moving to implement the consultation outcomes, which would help further advance the outcomes and stabilize bilateral economic and trade ties.Wan said that stable economic and trade ties with China would help support the US macroeconomy and financial markets while also expanding access for US products to the Chinese market, making the implementation of the consultation outcomes in line with US interests and a wise choice.