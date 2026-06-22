SOURCE / ECONOMY
China bans government procurement from 46 US companies
By Global Times Published: Jun 22, 2026 09:49 AM
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China's Ministry of Finance announced on Monday that it has decided to take relevant measures against 46 US companies in government procurement activities in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. 

Under the measures, procuring entities in government procurement activities are prohibited from purchasing products manufactured by the 46 US companies, excluding US-funded enterprises in China.

The restricted US companies include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, among others.

The notice took effect on the date of issuance, said the ministry.

Global Times
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