Li Qiang to Attend the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announces:



Premier of the State Council Li Qiang will attend the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) in Dalian from June 23 to 24. Premier Li Qiang will attend the Opening Plenary and deliver a special address, meet with foreign dignitaries, and have a conversation with representatives of the business community.



Prime Minister of Bangladesh Tarique Rahman, Prime Minister of Guinea Amadou Oury Bah, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Kim Minseok, Prime Minister of Mongolia Uchral Nyam-Osor, and Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić will attend the AMNC. Over 1,700 representatives from the political, business, academic and media communities from over 90 countries and regions will take part in the AMNC.

