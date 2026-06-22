China moves to regulate Antarctic tourism, proposes fines up to one million yuan for violations amid South Pole craze

Antarctic penguins leap over waves Photo: IC

China plans to tighten management of Antarctic tourism by bringing it under a formal legal regulatory framework, and proposes fines of up to 1 million yuan ($147,778) for conducting activities without authorization, the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee announced on Monday, against the backdrop of a growing number of Chinese tourists to this polar area.The 14th NPC Standing Committee will convene for its 23rd session from Tuesday to Friday. It will review the second draft to the Antarctic Activities and Environmental Protection Law, which proposes a systematic regulatory framework for Antarctic tourism, including a permit application system, clearly defined obligations for both tour operators and tourists, and penalties such as fines of up to 1 million yuan and a ban of up to 10 years on applying for permits, Huang Haihua, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, said during a press briefing on Monday.In December 2025, the 19th session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee conducted the first review of the Antarctic Activities and Environmental Protection Law. Based on feedbacks from various parties, the draft has been revised with major changes including to accurately fulfill the duties as stipulated by international treaties, improve reporting mechanism in emergency occasions, better bridge with China’s fishery law, and strengthen protection of the Antarctic environment by establishing corresponding legal liabilities based on the degree of environmental damage and the difficulty of ecological restoration.The draft aims to strengthen regulation and safety oversight of Antarctic tourism by clearly defining tourism activities and requiring operators to obtain permits from the State Council’s maritime authority. Applicants must submit detailed activity plans, environmental impact assessments, emergency response measures, financial guarantees, and insurance documents.It also sets out distinct responsibilities for operators and tourists: operators must ensure safe, compliant transport and equipment and implement safety and emergency protocols, while tourists must follow Antarctic Treaty safety rules and environmental regulations. Visitors to Chinese research stations must comply with national rules and avoid disrupting scientific activities.Post-activity reporting to the maritime authority is mandatory.For enforcement, unauthorized Antarctic tourism or activities will be ordered to stop immediately, with offenders required to leave Antarctica, have illegal gains confiscated, and face fines ranging from 100,000 to 1 million yuan depending on severity. Serious violations may also result in a 10-year ban on applying for Antarctic activity permits.Chinese tourists traveling to Antarctica has grown rapidly in recent years, and the Xinhua News Agency reported in October 2025 that some polar tourism companies have increasingly focused on the Chinese market, with some even deploying expedition staff speaking Chinese on board vessels.According to Hu Jiaojiao, director of Polar Hub, a Tianjin-based organization focusing on glacier protection, China has now become the fastest-growing source of Antarctic tourists and the world’s second-largest country of origin for Antarctic travel.The growing human activities combined with climate warming are placing dual pressure on the Antarctic cryosphere. The Antarctic Activities and Environmental Protection Law can both regulate the behavior of domestic institutions and tourists and align with China’s responsibilities in polar ecological governance, Hu told the Global Times on Monday.It is also highly consistent with the goal of balancing mass tourism demand with Antarctic environmental protection and guiding Antarctic tourism toward sustainable development, Hu said.According to Nicole Zheng, marketing director polar expedition cruise company 66 Expeditions Cruises, they carry out pre-landing preparations and environmental management during travels in accordance with the standards and requirements of the International Association of Antarctic Tour Operators.Strict IAATO-based rules require thorough cleaning of clothing and gear, bans on carrying soil, seeds or organic matter, and prohibition on collecting natural Antarctic samples in order to prevent invasive species from accelerating the degradation of native ecosystems around glaciers. Visitor numbers and routes are tightly controlled, with a mandatory 5-meter distance from wildlife and restrictions on entering sensitive zones. All waste, including human waste, must be returned to stations or camps for centralized disposal, according to Zheng.