Chinese FM meets Iran's Supreme National Security Council deputy secretary

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with Qadir Nizamipour, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, in New Delhi.



During the meeting, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said that China welcomes the launch of follow-up consultations -- with the assistance of Pakistan and Qatar -- between Iran and the United States based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries, as well as the consensus reached on the mechanism for the next phase of negotiation.



The core provisions of the 14-point MoU are hard-won, said Wang, adding that effectively maintaining and implementing the MoU will help consolidate the hard-won ceasefire situation, open up new prospects for Iran-U.S. relations, and help bring peace back to the Middle East region, said Wang.



Wang noted that China, as a comprehensive strategic partner of Iran, has always maintained a fair position and supported all efforts conducive to peace, supported Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and national dignity, and supported Iran in improving relations with the Gulf countries and regional countries.



China is willing to continue to provide assistance in its own way and play a constructive role in restoring regional peace and tranquility at an early date, he added.



China has always viewed and advanced China-Iran relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, and is willing to work with Iran to enhance high-level exchanges, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation and promote the steady and long-term development of bilateral relations, said Wang.



On his part, Nizamipour briefed on the latest situation in the Middle East and the negotiations between Iran and the United States. He expressed the hope that China can continue to play an important role in facilitating the effective implementation of the first-phase MoU between Iran and the United States.



Nizamipour said that Iran has always attached great importance to its relations with China and highly appreciates the positive role China has played in international and regional affairs, adding that deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries is the consensus of all sectors in Iran.



Iran firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to further enhance exchanges at all levels with China, strengthen mutual support, tap cooperation potential, and enhance collaboration under multilateral frameworks such as BRICS to jointly address common challenges, Nizamipour said.



Both Wang and Nizamipour are in New Delhi to attend the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security.

