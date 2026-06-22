Iran's disallowed goal at World Cup sparks sympathy among fans

Photo: VCG

After Iran held 10-man Belgium to a goalless draw in their second World Cup group game in the US on Sunday, the topic "The World Cup owes Iran a goal" began trending on Chinese social media on Monday, with Chinese fans lamenting a creative goal ruled out by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and voicing support for an Iranian team depleted by visa delays and demanding travel schedules.Although Belgium enjoyed more possession, they could not break down a disciplined Iranian defense, while Iran looked more dangerous on the counterattack. In the 25th minute, Iran won a free kick 35 yards (32 meters) out. Instead of shooting, Ehsan Hajisafi threaded a crafted pass through the defensive wall to find striker Mehdi Taremi, who drilled a low shot home.However, Iranian players' celebrations were cut short as a VAR check confirmed that Taremi was shoulder-width offside and the goal was disallowed. Iran now sits at second in Group G with 2 points and will face Egypt on Friday.The decision sparked widespread sympathy among Chinese fans, many of whom felt that Iran had already endured unfair treatment throughout the tournament, including visa restrictions and exhausting cross-border travel."What a shame. Iran's free-kick goal against Belgium - arguably the most inventive goal of the 2026 World Cup so far - was ruled out for being offside," one Sina Weibo user posted."The VAR decision was legitimate and fully in line with the rules, yet it was difficult to accept emotionally. Having overcome so many obstacles on and off the pitch, Iran deserved that goal - and perhaps even a victory," said another Sina Weibo user.Despite being so heavily disadvantaged, including US-related constraints, Iran have still performed impressively. Had they been able to train and prepare properly, they might well have finished in the top two of this group and reached the knockout stage, where they could even have faced the US, said another Sina Weibo user.After the match with Belgium, Iran left a note of thanks in the locker room, saying they are leaving ‌with dignity and keeping alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages."We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor, and leave with dignity. Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality... May peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations," read the note.After the match, the Iranian squad was once again required to leave the US immediately and return to their base in Tijuana, Mexico.The team has been based in Mexico throughout the tournament, and has so far been required to travel to the US one day before each match before returning to Mexico late on matchday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said after the match that his team played a "beautiful game" under the "worst possible conditions," ESPN reported.The coach had blasted the treatment of his team at this World Cup, suggesting it's been unethical and saying he hopes it doesn't set a precedent, USA Today reported.The coach said visa delays, travel restrictions and canceled friendlies had severely disrupted preparations, with players split between those based inside and outside the country, Reuters reported.Despite those challenges, Ghalenoei said avoiding defeat in the opening two matches represented a landmark achievement, according to Reuters.Iran drew 2-2 with New Zealand in their group opener on June 15."Playing without a loss in two games is a great achievement. It will be written in our "footballing history," he said. "I don't think any team in the world could have sustained such conditions and played like this," Reuters reported.