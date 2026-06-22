A Malaysian tourist apologizes after derogatory remarks calling Chinese people ‘smelly’ spark online backlash

A video circulating online shows a group of Malaysian tourists were seen mocking locals in China, prompting widespread backlash online. Photo: Social media posts

A Malaysian woman has apologized after a video went viral showing her making derogatory remarks about Chinese people during a trip to China, according to media reports and some online posts.In a video circulating online, a group of Malaysian tourists including the woman were seen mocking locals, including calling them "dirty" and "smelly," prompting widespread backlash online.In a statement posted on her TikTok account (@ekyn.wong), Nur Asyiqin Mohd Dalil acknowledged her mistake and expressed regret over the incident, taking full responsibility for her offensive remarks, Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times reported on Monday.The controversy began after several videos posted by @ekyn.wong surfaced on social media, showing a group of Malaysian tourists making derogatory remarks about people they encountered during a trip to China, according to footage circulating online.In the now-deleted clips, which were later reposted on Threads and other platforms, Nur Asyiqin Mohd Dalil was seen queuing with other tourists to board a bus in China. A woman in the group was seen covering her nose, while another tourist was heard saying in Malay: "It smells so bad! Did none of you shower?" according to Malaysian social news company SAYS.The tourists also made comments about an e-hailing driver in a separate video, alleging that he had not showered, Singapore-based digital media company Mothership reported on Sunday."I think he really smells bad. We already showered, you know. Chinese people smell bad. Lazy to shower," according to the video.Those clips sparked outrage online.They quickly drew criticism from Malaysians online, with many describing the behavior as disrespectful and embarrassing, and some users also expressed concern that such actions could negatively affect Malaysians living, studying, or working abroad, SAYS reported.The latest apology comes days after Asyiqin posted a statement from her lawyers on her TikTok account, which said she had taken legal action against those who made defamatory statements.According to the statement, which is still up on her TikTok account, Asyiqin, her family, and people close to her had received criticism, insults, threats, and harassment following the circulation of the videos, per SAYS.The statement warned that legal action would continue against anyone who published defamatory statements, made baseless allegations, or spread personal information about her and her family, according to the Malaysian media report.In her latest apology, Asyiqin said that "I understand and take full responsibility for my actions, which may have offended certain parties," New Straits Times reported."I respect the views, criticism and feelings of everyone involved. I never intended to offend, embarrass or create any conflict. It was a spontaneous and unplanned reaction," she said, per the Malaysian media report.The topic of a Malaysian woman apologizing for a video that mocked locals in China attracted extensive attention on Chinese social media on Monday.A Weibo user Lingshi Xiantan, who has over 440,000 followers, said that it has nothing to do with nationality - using extreme rhetoric to stir up ethnic divisions always attracts attention and generates online traffic.Another Weibo user, Zhao Pu, who has over 1.75 million followers, criticized the Malaysian tourist's actions as "so uncivilized!" He noted that "we welcome friends from all over the world to visit China, but tourists who behave in such disrespectful and discriminatory ways are neither appreciated nor welcome."