China-India relations return to a track of recovery, improvement; achievements should be cherished: Chinese FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry website

Under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-India relations have gradually emerged from a low point and returned to a track of recovery and improvement, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during his meeting with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Monday, according to a press release from the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.The leaders of the two countries have agreed that China and India are partners rather than competitors, which forms the most important strategic consensus between the two sides and provides important impetus and strategic assurance for the sound and steady development of China-India relations, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted during the meeting, per the press release.As the world's two most populous economies, China and India should not only view bilateral relations from a long-term perspective, but also advance cooperation from a global vision, Wang said.Wang stated that thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, exchanges in various fields between China and India have gradually resumed, cooperation and communication are proceeding in an orderly manner, and the border areas have remained generally peaceful and stable. These achievements have not come easily and should be all the more cherished, said Wang.The two sides should take concrete actions to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, support each other's development and revitalization through cooperation, and promote the accelerated modernization of the Global South, the Chinese Foreign Minister said.Wang also urged that the two sides should respect each other's core interests, properly handle sensitive issues, place the China-India boundary question in an appropriate position, and prevent it from affecting the overall bilateral relationship. They should accelerate the resumption of dialogue mechanisms, promote exchanges in trade, finance, law enforcement, media and other fields, and actively guide all sectors of society toward a correct understanding, so as to build a solid public and social foundation for improving bilateral relations, he said.Doval, for his part, said that the leaders of India and China, through their summits in Kazan and Tianjin, have pointed the direction for the development of bilateral relations. They reached the consensus that India and China are not competitors but partners, and agreed that stable India-China relations serve the common interests of both sides, he said, according to the press release from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.India is willing to continue viewing relations with China from a strategic perspective, work with China to implement the consensus reached by the two leaders, adopt a forward-looking approach to the development of bilateral ties, accelerate the process of improving bilateral relations, properly manage differences, and strive for a win-win outcome, Doval said, per the Chinese Foreign Ministry's press release.Doval noted that India was among the first countries to recognize the People's Republic of China, and India's position on the Taiwan question has not changed in any way. India stands ready to support each other on core concerns, jointly uphold multilateralism, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, he added.According to Reuters, India's foreign ministry described the talks between the two officials as "constructive and forward-looking."Indian local media the Hindustan Times reported that Indian external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media that "the two sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted progress towards gradual normalization." He described the discussions as "constructive and forward-looking".According to the Indian media, the meeting is part of the preparations for the BRICS Summit, to be hosted by India, the bloc's current chair, in September. The report also highlighted that this is Wang's first visit to India in almost a year against the backdrop of efforts by the two sides to normalize their relationship.The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern, per the Chinese Foreign Ministry release.Wang also noted that at present, the Global South, including China and India, is rising collectively. As the first echelon of the Global South, the BRICS mechanism should actively advocate and advance the process of multipolarization, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction. China supports India in fulfilling its responsibilities as BRICS chair and is ready to work together to promote the development and growth of the BRICS mechanism, he said.Global Times