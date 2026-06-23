Strong participation of global companies in CISCE reflects confidence in China's economic prospects: Chinese FM

Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that jointly maintaining the stability of global industrial and supply chains is an important safeguard for the healthy development of the world economy. Guo made the remarks in response to a media question regarding the opening of the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing's on Monday, which attracted more than 1,200 Chinese and foreign exhibitors, with US companies and institutions continuing to rank first among foreign participants. The reporter also noted that China has recently hosted a series of expos in quick succession, with the China-South Asia Expo concluding in Kunming last week and the China-Eurasia Expo set to open in Urumqi in two days. Some analysts have suggested that while certain countries are "erecting walls" and pursuing protectionism, China is further opening its doors.Asked to comment on that, Guo said China, as a responsible major country, is leveraging the strengths of its complete industrial system and vast market to help keep the global economy running smoothly and firmly uphold the public-good nature of industrial and supply chains.He noted that the CISCE is the world's first national-level exhibition dedicated to supply chains, providing a platform for Chinese and foreign companies to showcase supply chains, industrial ecosystems and application scenarios, while serving as a bridge for businesses to find partners and solutions. This year's event has attracted more than 1,200 exhibitors from 85 countries, regions and international organizations, with foreign exhibitors accounting for over 36 percent and Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders making up more than 65 percent of participants. The strong participation reflects the importance global businesses attach to China's vast market and their confidence in the country's economic prospects, Guo said.Guo said that an open China is full of opportunities everywhere, and events such as the China International Import Expo, the Canton Fair, the CISCE, as well as the China-South Asia Expo and the China-Eurasia Expo, are practical measures for China to expand high-level opening-up.China welcomes companies from all countries to further tap the potential of its vast market and share in the dividends of high-quality development, so that industrial and supply chains can become chains of cooperation and shared value, the spokesperson said.Global Times