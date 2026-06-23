Chinese top diplomat calls on BRICS to jointly respond to security challenges

Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi on Tuesday called on BRICS countries to join forces and respond to security challenges together.



When meeting Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in New Delhi, India, Wang said that the bloc ought to do its part in safeguarding the security environment, and add more certainty to a turbulent world.



Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, is in New Delhi for the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security.

