Chinese top diplomat highlights strengthening counterterrorism, cybersecurity cooperation at BRICS national security meeting

Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi on Tuesday emphasized the role of BRICS countries in countering terrorism and safeguarding cybersecurity at a high-level BRICS meeting on national security held in New Delhi, India.



Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, is in New Delhi for the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security.



At present, the world is witnessing a new wave of international terrorist activities, said Wang. He noted that the root cause of this is the intensifying confrontation caused by unilateral actions and the increase in inter-civilization and inter-religion tensions.



All BRICS countries are victims of terrorism, said Wang. He said that the bloc should focus on addressing both the symptoms and root causes, adopt comprehensive measures, strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation, make good use of the working group mechanism, and deepen intelligence sharing, coordination of operations, and experience exchange. It is also necessary to advance the full implementation of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.



The Chinese side will continue to organize training sessions, seminars and other activities under the framework of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group, said Wang.



Speaking of cybersecurity, Wang pointed out that new technologies, including artificial intelligence, are profoundly reshaping the cyberspace landscape. Cybersecurity has become a global concern, and the global digital governance deficit is increasing.



BRICS countries should jointly safeguard international rules in cyberspace, oppose the deliberate creation of division and confrontation, promote the signing and ratification of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime by all countries as soon as possible, and actively participate in the international alliance against telecommunications and internet fraud, he said.



Wang called on BRICS countries to act on the basis of the BRICS Roadmap of Practical Cooperation on Ensuring Security in the Use of ICTs and its progress reports, further leverage the role of the BRICS working group, and make plans for cooperation in the next five years.



He also noted that it is necessary to give full play to the positive effects of the "BRICS Plus" model, and continuously consolidate the common position and joint actions of the Global South on cybersecurity issues.



China is willing to enhance communication and cooperation with other countries in the fields of counter-terrorism and cybersecurity, promote the quality and efficiency of greater BRICS cooperation, better benefit the people of BRICS countries, and continuously contribute to global security governance, said Wang.

