China, Russia should enhance coordination to expand BRICS mechanism, making it first-tier force within Global South: Chinese FM to Russian security council secretary

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, meets with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu on June 23, 2026. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

China and Russia should strengthen coordination to continuously develop and expand the BRICS mechanism, making it a true first-tier force within the Global South, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, according to a readout released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, is in New Delhi for the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Wang said that BRICS countries are an important platform for the international community to practice multilateralism, uphold fairness and justice, and promote peace and security. The BRICS Security Council mechanism should consolidate consensus among BRICS countries, jointly respond to security challenges, safeguard the security environment of China, Russia, and neighboring regions, inject greater certainty into a turbulent world, and make more "BRICS contributions," Wang noted.Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin successfully paid a state visit to China, during which the two heads of state held in-depth strategic communication, Wang said. The two sides issued two joint statements. China is willing to work with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, continuously strengthen all-round strategic coordination, promote accelerated development and national rejuvenation for both countries, and make China-Russia contributions to world peace, Wang added.The sustained close exchanges between the heads of state of Russia and China are a fundamental guarantee for the continuous development of bilateral relations, and demonstrate the uniqueness and high level of the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, Shoigu said, according to the readout.Amid profound changes unseen in a century, Russia and China should deepen mutual trust, carry out close cooperation, jointly resist various forms of external interference and infiltration in the field of security, and oppose Japan's attempts at "re-militarization," Shoigu said, per the readout. The Russian side is willing to continuously enhance strategic coordination with the Chinese side within multilateral mechanisms such as BRICS, and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the region and the world, he noted.