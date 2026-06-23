BRICS security meeting reaffirms multilateralism: Chinese top diplomat

The 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security has reaffirmed multilateralism, Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi said here on Tuesday.



Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said the meeting's participants reached the important consensus of upholding multilateralism, promoting political solutions to hotspot issues, and responding to traditional and non-traditional security threats in a coordinated way.



The meeting also conveyed the participants' common support for the BRICS and the Global South to uphold independence and self-reliance, enhance solidarity and mutual assistance, pool collective wisdom, and take stronger joint action, said Wang.



It also manifested the participants' support for further leveraging the meeting mechanism, maintaining communication and coordination on major international and regional hotspot issues, and constantly enriching Greater BRICS cooperation, he added.



Next year, China will be the rotating chair of BRICS, said Wang. He expressed hope that all participants will meet again in China to deepen political and security cooperation among BRICS countries, and contribute BRICS wisdom and strength to world peace and security.

