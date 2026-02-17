Indian PM meets China's top diplomat

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met here on Tuesday with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.



Wang is in New Delhi for the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security.



During the meeting, Modi said India and China are both ancient civilizations with a history of friendly exchanges spanning thousands of years, and the two countries held leading and dominant positions in the world for a long period of time.



Under the current circumstances, the two sides should carry forward their traditional friendship, maintain high-level exchanges, advance practical cooperation, and safeguard the common interests of Global South countries, Modi said.



India supports China's assumption of the BRICS rotating presidency next year, and is ready to work with China to promote the development of the cause of BRICS, he said.



Wang said China and India, as the two largest developing countries and important members of the Global South, should play an exemplary role in promoting solidarity and self-reliance among Global South countries.



China will continue to support India in fulfilling its responsibilities as the BRICS rotating chair and work with India to promote solid progress in BRICS cooperation, Wang noted.



Wang said China is ready to work with India to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, continuously enhance trust and dispel doubts, properly handle sensitive issues, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, maintain the positive momentum of China-India relations, and jointly advance their respective modernization processes.



This fully serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples and conforms to the common expectations of the international community, Wang said.

