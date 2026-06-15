Naval cooperation

Crew members of the Qi Jiguang training ship of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy stand on deck upon arrival on a business call in the port city of Vladivostok, Russia, on June 23, 2026. Photo: VCG
A drone photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows the scenery at Longji terraced fields in Longsheng Ge ...
The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional Chinese holiday to commemorate ancient Chinese ...
A Hong Kong family visits the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ship Suqian at an open day ...