PHOTO / CHINA
Naval cooperation
By VCG Published: Jun 24, 2026 01:19 AM
Crew members of the Qi Jiguang training ship of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy stand on deck upon arrival on a business call in the port city of Vladivostok, Russia, on June 23, 2026. Photo: VCG

Crew members of the Qi Jiguang training ship of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy stand on deck upon arrival on a business call in the port city of Vladivostok, Russia, on June 23, 2026. Photo: VCG




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