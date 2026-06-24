Chinese, Pakistani FMs hold phone talks on bilateral ties, mideast situation



--Chinese FM calls for early normalization of shipping through Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability of global industrial, supply chains



--Chinese FM says China will as always support Pakistan, other like-minded countries in continuing to play constructive role in Iran-U.S. talks



--Chinese FM urges consolidation of Mideast comprehensive ceasefire, preventing war from reigniting



--Chinese FM urges support for Mideast countries to improve ties promptly, to explore new regional security architecture

