Chinese FM calls for early normalization of shipping through Strait of Hormuz

Normal navigation through the Strait of Hormuz should be restored as soon as possible to ensure the stability of global industrial and supply chains, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.



Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.



During the conversation, Wang thanked the Pakistani side for promptly informing China of the new stage of negotiations between Iran and the United States. He said that the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries was the result of the joint efforts of the international community, and Pakistan played a key and unique role in it.



The peace process has just begun, and there is still a long, even tortuous and difficult road ahead, Wang noted, stressing that China will, as always, support Pakistan and other like-minded countries in continuing to play a constructive role, and stands ready to maintain close communication and coordination with Pakistan.



Wang pointed out three key priorities in the next stage.



First, it is essential to consolidate the comprehensive ceasefire and cessation of the war, and under no circumstances should the war be reignited, he said.



The Iran-U.S. MoU aligns with Iran's fundamental and long-term interests, as well as the shared expectation of the international community, Wang said, adding that China is willing to work with all parties to firmly support the negotiations to advance without interference.



Second, normal navigation through the Strait of Hormuz should be restored as soon as possible to ensure the stability of global industrial and supply chains, he noted, adding that arrangements concerning the strait should respect the sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests of states bordering the strait, while conforming to international practices and the common aspirations of all countries.



Third, efforts should be made to support Middle East countries in improving their relations and exploring a new regional security architecture, said Wang.



The Middle East, including the Gulf region, should no longer serve as an arena for great power competition or a victim of geopolitics, and regional countries should uphold genuine strategic autonomy and firmly keep their future in their own hands, he noted.



The Palestinian issue has always been the core of the Middle East issue, said Wang, calling on countries in the region to speak with a more unified voice and take more coordinated actions in addressing the Palestinian issue, so as to implement the two-state solution at an early date and realize lasting peace and stability in the region.

