ZXMOTO makes first bulk shipment to Europe with over 200 complete motorcycles

A visitor tries to ride a motorcycle of Chinese motorcycle maker ZXMOTO at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 17, 2026. The recent historic double victory by Chinese motorcycle maker ZXMOTO in the World Supersport category at the Portuguese round of the Superbike World Championship has drawn widespread attention. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A batch of more than 200 complete motorcycles manufactured by ZXMOTO departed from Shanghai by sea on Wednesday, bound for the European market, according to a statement from Chongqing Customs sent to the Global Times on Thursday.The shipment was declared for export by the company and cleared under the supervision of Chongqing Port Customs, which is under Chongqing Customs. The consignment departed from Chongqing's Guoyuan port, traveled downstream along the Yangtze River to Shanghai, and was then transferred to ocean-going vessels before ultimately reaching Poland. This marks the first bulk export of ZXMOTO-produced motorcycles to the European market, per the statement.A Chongqing Port Customs officer said ZXMOTO was conducting export customs clearance at Guoyuan port for the first time. To ensure goods could be delivered to Europe efficiently, the customs has adopted a multimodal transport model, enabling a "single declaration and end-to-end clearance" process. This move streamlined the company's declaration data and made customs procedures more efficient and convenient."Direct customs clearance at Guoyuan port is very convenient, especially under the Yangtze River-sea intermodal transport model, which allows our motorcycles to 'head to the global market in a lighter way,'" said Huang Qin, head of ZXMOTO's foreign trade department.He added that the company has traditionally focused on exports to Asian markets, but orders from Europe have recently grown rapidly. In addition to this shipment, another 330 motorcycles bound for Spain have also departed from the port and are expected to be loaded onto vessels for overseas shipment in the coming days.Known as China's "motorcycle capital," Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality exported motorcycles worth 12.21 billion yuan ($1.81 billion) in the first five months of 2026, up 9.8 percent year-on-year, according to Chongqing Customs, per the statement.On June 13, in the first race of the WorldSSP category at the Emilia-Romagna round of the 2026 World Superbike Championship, French rider Valentin Debise, competing for Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO, claimed victory, securing the team's sixth round win of the season, according to China Media Group (CMG).The strong performance has drawn attention from European fans, with some welcoming Chinese-made motorcycles on the track.At the race venue, an Italian fan said that it was his first time seeing Chinese motorcycles up close. He noted that he regularly followed racing and was a motorsport enthusiast, adding that Chinese motorcycles were excellent and that Chinese manufacturers were becoming a benchmark in the automotive and motorcycle industries, according to the report.A Greek fan said that he is currently on a road trip along the entire Adriatic coastline, and stopped at the Misano circuit when passing by. He said he had made a special trip for Chinese motorcycles, as many Greeks are very enthusiastic about them - and they even have a riders' chat group, according to CMG.Global Times