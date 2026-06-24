Chinese ambassador in US refutes Panama’s accusations against China’s lawful port state control inspections

Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng speaks at the Dialogue with Permanent Observers of the Organization of American States (OAS) held in Panama on June 23, 2026. Photo: Website of the Chinese Embassy in the US

China has conducted port state control inspections on incoming vessels in accordance with Chinese laws and international conventions, which do not target any specific country or flag and are fully legitimate, Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng said on Tuesday at the Dialogue with Permanent Observers of the Organization of American States (OAS) held in Panama.The Chinese envoy made the remarks in response to Panama's accusations against China's port state control inspections on incoming vessels.Xie urged the Panamanian side to correct its mistakes and protect the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese businesses, according to a post published on the website of the Chinese embassy in the US.Xie stressed that as a major shipping country, China always attaches great importance to maritime traffic and personnel safety. Regrettably, since the start of 2026, Panama-flagged ships have been involved in several consecutive collisions between merchant or fishing vessels in Chinese waters, resulting in a number of people killed and missing. Out of a sense of responsibility for maritime safety, including the safety of vessels and especially personnel, China has conducted port state control inspections on incoming vessels in accordance with Chinese laws and international conventions, which do not target any specific country or flag and are fully legitimate.Xie noted that since being granted the concession in 1997, the related Chinese enterprise had operated the ports at both ends of the Panama Canal in accordance with the law, making positive contributions to local economic development. Over the past three decades, cooperation between the two sides was smooth, with no major disagreements, and no complaints were raised about the enterprise. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court of Panama issued an abrupt ruling in January this year, forcibly taking over the ports and ousting the Chinese enterprise."Anyone clear-eyed can see this is politically driven. If contracts could be disregarded, market principles ignored, assets taken over and operators forced out at any time, who would have the confidence to invest and seek cooperation?" Xie asked.