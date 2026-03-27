US repeated accusations only expose its own plot to seize control of Panama Canal: FM responds to US claim that China is ‘punishing’ Panama by detaining Panama-flagged ships

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to a foreign media reporter's question asking whether the Chinese side can confirm the information as the US claimed Thursday that China has been detaining Panama-flagged ships, describing this as China's "punishment" on Panama, with the relevant actions occurring after Panama canceled the contract allowing a Chinese-funded enterprise to participate in the operation of a port at the Panama Canal, Lin Jian, spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry, said that China's position on the Panama port issue is clear. The US side's repeated accusations only expose its own plot to seize control of the canal.Regarding the specific situation you mentioned, I suggest you inquire with the relevant Chinese authorities, Lin added.Global Times