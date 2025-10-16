SOURCE / ECONOMY
China makes solemn representations to UK over sanctions on Chinese energy firms: FM
By Global Times Published: Oct 16, 2025 04:22 PM
Photo: China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

When asked to comment on UK government Wednesday adding Chinese refiner Shandong Yulong Petrochemical, three port operators from Shandong, and as well as Chinese Beihai LNG terminal to its sanctions list, and claiming that these entities are added in the sanctions list for supporting Russia's energy sector, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at the press conference on Thursday that China consistently opposes unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council. 

Chinese side expresses strong dissatisfaction with the UK's relevant actions and has already made solemn representations to the British side, Lin said.

He stated that on the issue of the Ukraine crisis, China has always been committed to promoting peace and talks. Normal exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Russian enterprises should not be interfered with or affected. China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

Global Times


